Russia's ​Defence ‌Ministry said on ​Thursday its forces ‌had carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukraine, ‌hitting military-industrial facilities ‌in Kyiv, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Defence Ministry ⁠also ​said ⁠Russian forces had struck ⁠a dry cargo vessel southeast ​of Odesa in the ⁠Black Sea overnight that it ⁠alleged ​was carrying military equipment and ⁠dual-use goods to Ukraine, according ⁠to ⁠the news agency.