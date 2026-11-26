Russia says it hit Kyiv military sites, cargo ship in Black Sea, Interfax reports
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukraine, hitting military-industrial facilities in Kyiv, the Interfax news agency reported.
The Defence Ministry also said Russian forces had struck a dry cargo vessel southeast of Odesa in the Black Sea overnight that it alleged was carrying military equipment and dual-use goods to Ukraine, according to the news agency.