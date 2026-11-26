The European Investment Bank has signed a PLN 1.7 billion financing agreement, worth about €400 million, with Poland's KGHM to help secure European copper production. The deal, signed on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, will help KGHM reach deeper ore deposits, improve the way it moves ore underground and modernise part of its refining operations. The projects backed by the loan are worth PLN 2.6 billion in total.

For Europe, the investment connects what happens deep underground in Poland to the copper used in electrical networks, electronics and data centres. KGHM accounts for roughly half of the European Union's primary copper output, the metal produced from newly mined ore. Headquartered in south-western Poland, the company employs 34,000 people and also operates in Chile, the United States and Canada.

Marko Primorac, the EIB vice-president responsible for Poland, called the deal the EIB Group's largest critical raw materials investment of 2026. He said copper supply matters for Europe's ability to meet demand from the energy and digital sectors, from expanding power grids to equipping data centres and making phones and computers. The bank sees the investment as a way to protect production capacity across the copper supply chain and strengthen the competitiveness of European industry.

A deeper mine shaft will help KGHM reach new copper deposits

The loan will support ongoing construction of the GG-1 shaft, one of the largest underground projects of its kind in Europe. KGHM expects to complete it in 2029, when it will extend nearly 1.4 kilometres below ground and give the company faster access to deeper deposits. That access is important to KGHM's plans for continued production in Poland and supports the supply goals of the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act.

The shaft will have advanced ventilation and cooling systems to improve working conditions and make production more efficient at depth. Reaching an ore deposit is one part of the job, and crews also need conditions that allow them to work safely once they get there. The investment combines quicker access to deposits with systems designed to manage heat and airflow in the harsh underground environment.

Remigiusz Paszkiewicz, president of KGHM's management board, said the agreement supports the company's 2055+ strategy by securing long-term funding for its investment programme. He identified the expansion of KGHM's domestic resource base, upgrades to its production infrastructure and the introduction of new technologies as priorities. He also linked the investments to the supply of critical raw materials for Poland and the wider European Union.

Conveyors and new refining technology will upgrade the copper supply chain

The EIB loan will fund underground conveyors designed to move ore more efficiently and with less pollution. As KGHM reaches deeper deposits, it needs a way to carry the material through the mine and on to processing. The transport work runs alongside the shaft construction, linking access to the ore with the equipment needed to move it.

KGHM will also introduce a new electrorefining technology at one of its smelters. Electrorefining uses electricity to purify copper for uses that require high purity, such as electrical conductors. KGHM's operations span mining, ore processing, smelting, refining and wire-rod production, so the investment supports several stages of the business that turn mined ore into material manufacturers can use.

The agreement continues a relationship that includes EIB financing in 2014, 2017 and 2021 for newer technologies and programmes to cut carbon emissions from production. Those earlier investments sought to make production safer, more reliable and more environmentally sustainable. The latest package adds long-term access to deposits and upgrades how copper ore is moved and how the metal is refined.

The EIB is backing copper production and recycling across Europe

An InvestEU guarantee covers part of the loan, and the financing falls under TechEU, the EIB Group initiative intended to strengthen the EU's technological autonomy, industrial competitiveness and security. The KGHM agreement puts that policy into practice by financing work across the production chain. Power grids, digital equipment and industrial manufacturers depend on that chain to deliver refined copper in the quantities they need.

The EIB has also provided a €200 million loan to Germany's Aurubis to expand copper refining in Bulgaria and increase metal recycling and improve environmental protection at its Hamburg plant. Those investments support a supply chain that draws on newly mined and recycled material. The bank is looking to support critical raw materials projects in Canada as it considers where Europe can build a more secure resource base.

For KGHM, the planned 2029 completion of GG-1 gives the investment programme a milestone underground. The conveyors and refining upgrades address what happens after the ore is reached, helping the company move it and turn it into usable copper. Keeping European production going over the long term depends on how well those stages work together, from reaching the deposit to refining the metal.