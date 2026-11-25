Flax fibres are the starting point for materials that Swiss cleantech company Bcomp develops for cars, motorsport and recreational equipment. The company now wants to make those materials in quantities that will allow more manufacturers to use them. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €20 million in venture debt for a €47.6 million investment programme that pairs a new high-volume manufacturing plant in Timișoara, Romania, with continued research and development in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Bcomp plans to carry out the investment between 2027 and 2030, with around 61% of the planned spending going to Vest, the western Romanian region where Timișoara is located. Fribourg, home to Bcomp's main manufacturing and development facilities, will retain a research role as the company expands production in Romania. Bcomp expects its workforce to grow significantly through 2030 and identifies the Timișoara plant as a major source of that growth, though it has not announced how many jobs the plant will create.

For manufacturers considering flax-based composites, the appeal lies in the prospect of using a high-performance material with a lower environmental footprint than conventional alternatives. A purchasing decision also depends on whether a supplier can deliver the quantities a manufacturer needs for a production run. Bcomp chief executive Christian Fischer sees the Romanian plant as a way to meet that second requirement, allowing more industrial customers to use materials the company has developed in Switzerland.

Why flax composites need a factory as well as a research base

A composite combines materials so that the finished product draws on the properties of its different ingredients. Bcomp uses flax as its main source of reinforcing fibre and develops its composites for applications that would otherwise use conventional carbon fibre, glass fibre or plastics. The distinction matters for understanding the investment: the plant will manufacture materials designed to perform a particular job, with flax providing the reinforcement that helps give a composite its strength.

Bcomp identifies automotive manufacturing, motorsport and recreational equipment as markets for its materials, but the opportunity varies with what a customer wants to make. A material developed for a particular piece of sports equipment, for example, still has to meet the requirements of a different application before a manufacturer will adopt it. That helps explain why research in Fribourg remains part of the investment programme even as the largest share of spending goes towards expanding manufacturing capacity in Romania.

Fischer linked the expansion to Europe's transition towards a circular economy and to the practical challenge of making natural fibre composites available for more uses. The environmental case put forward for the materials is a significantly lower footprint than conventional alternatives, though the announcement gives no product-specific figures from which to calculate savings for a car or a piece of equipment. For an industrial customer, the relevant comparison will depend on the component it intends to make, the material it currently uses and the performance it needs.

Timișoara stands to gain the largest share of investment and jobs growth

At around 61% of the €47.6 million programme, the share planned for Romania's Vest region works out to approximately €29 million. That figure refers to Bcomp's overall investment in the region across the programme, so it gives a better indication of the project's local economic weight than the €20 million bank loan alone. For Timișoara, the main development is the proposed high-volume plant and the manufacturing work it is expected to bring as Bcomp expands its workforce.

Timișoara and Fribourg will contribute different capabilities during the 2027–2030 investment period. In Romania, the central task will be to establish the capacity to manufacture natural fibre composites at higher volumes, a step Fischer considers important for serving industrial customers. In Switzerland, continued development work will support the company's ability to adapt its materials for more applications, giving it scope to reach customers whose requirements extend beyond the products it can already supply.

The concentration of investment in Vest also gives the project a regional development dimension within the European Union. Much of the economic opportunity associated with Bcomp's expansion is expected to arise where the material will be manufactured, extending the benefits of technology developed in Fribourg to a second location. The eventual employment effect will become clearer as construction and production advance, with the company's current forecast describing the direction of workforce growth through 2030.

What the €20 million loan contributes to a €47.6 million expansion

The EIB's €20 million commitment covers about 42% of Bcomp's investment programme and takes the form of venture debt, providing borrowed capital to a growing company. Building a factory requires spending before the additional production capacity is available to generate sales, and research costs continue during that period. That timing can make financing difficult to secure for a company moving into high-volume production, even when it has already developed materials for identifiable industrial markets.

The EU's InvestEU programme backs the financing, which the EIB says could help Bcomp attract further funding as it grows. The operation also contributes to the EIB Group's TechEU programme and serves European policy goals in innovation, climate action and the bioeconomy, which includes industrial uses of biological resources such as flax. EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris placed the emphasis on Europe's ability to turn technological innovation into industrial production, linking that capability to competitiveness as well as the green transition.

For Bcomp, the test of the investment will come when a manufacturer wants to move from evaluating a flax composite to ordering it in volume. The research capacity in Fribourg is intended to help the company meet the customer's technical requirements, and the plant in Timișoara is intended to give it the manufacturing capacity to fill the order. Bringing those capabilities together would give more manufacturers a practical opportunity to choose natural fibre composites for the products they make.