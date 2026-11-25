A local road can matter as much to a business trying to reach customers as the international route that carries its goods across a border. Since 2004, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €3.4 billion for 37 strategic road projects in the Western Balkans, supporting upgrades to more than 4,700 kilometres of primary and secondary roads. Around 1,600 kilometres form part of the EU's priority Trans-European Transport Network, known as TEN-T, which connects routes across national boundaries.

The figures come from the 2025–2026 EIB Global Impact Report, which covers the bank's work outside the European Union. The EIB's €3.4 billion in financing helped mobilise €6.9 billion in total investment, meaning the bank accounted for roughly half the money invested in these road projects. The distance covered gives a sense of the programme's reach: for every kilometre upgraded on a priority European route, roughly two kilometres were upgraded elsewhere on the region's road network.

A €150 million loan for Serbia covers national and local roads, with safety and resilience to climate risks among its goals, and an agreement signed in 2025 supports the modernisation of Albania's railways along Corridor VIII. The Serbian investment addresses journeys people and businesses already make by road, and the Albanian project seeks to give travellers and freight operators a greener transport option.

Why the roads feeding a trade route matter

For a producer sending goods to another market, the journey begins wherever those goods are grown or made, often some distance from a major transport corridor. An upgraded international route delivers only part of its potential value if reaching it still takes a costly or unpredictable journey on a connecting road. That relationship helps explain the significance of the EIB's investment in secondary roads alongside sections of TEN-T, particularly for businesses whose access to customers depends on both.

Richard Amor, the EIB's director for enlargement and neighbourhood, identified shorter travel times, lower transport costs and better market access as the practical benefits of stronger connections. For a business working out whether it can serve a customer farther afield, the time and cost of each delivery influence the price it can offer. Amor sees a wider economic gain when those improvements make it easier to trade across the region and give companies more reason to invest there.

The €150 million Serbian road loan is one example of the EU's Global Gateway strategy at work in the Western Balkans. Its scope extends from national roads to local ones, bringing everyday journeys into a programme that also serves longer-distance traffic. The project's emphasis on climate resilience adds another consideration to road planning: the value of a connection depends partly on whether people can continue to rely on it when conditions change.

How European loans, grants and expertise fit together

The difference between the EIB's €3.4 billion contribution and the €6.9 billion invested across the road programme points to the role of other sources of financing. Under the Team Europe approach, projects can draw on favourable financing terms, EU grants channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework and technical expertise. The combination matters for a government preparing a large transport investment because access to a loan, the share of costs covered by a grant and the capacity to prepare the project each answer a different need.

The Western Balkans investments also sit within a much larger European financing effort. By the end of 2025, the EIB had fulfilled its commitment to support €100 billion in investment under Global Gateway, the EU strategy seeking to mobilise up to €300 billion worldwide by 2027. Those figures describe the global programme, with Serbia's road loan providing one concrete example of what that international commitment finances in the region.

A separate set of figures in the report shows what the EIB expects from €1.3 billion in financing agreements signed in 2025 across EU candidate countries, excluding Ukraine, and other Eastern Neighbourhood countries. Once completed, projects in that wider portfolio are expected to generate enough electricity to supply 1.7 million households and improve access to healthcare for 1.2 million people. The transport projects covered by the same forecast are expected to support 1.1 million additional public transport journeys each year, a projection that extends beyond the Western Balkans road programme.

Railways and wind power broaden the investment picture

Albania's Corridor VIII railway illustrates how the EIB's transport work reaches beyond the road network. Modernising rail can give businesses another way to move freight and passengers another way to travel, supporting trade and jobs as well as a shift towards greener transport. The bank also identifies railway investment in Montenegro and financing for a wind farm in Bosnia and Herzegovina among its green investments in the Western Balkans.

Across its operations outside the European Union, the EIB Group provided €5.1 billion for climate action and environmental sustainability in 2025 under its Climate Bank Roadmap. In the Western Balkans, its contribution includes technical assistance to help countries account for climate risk during project planning and move green investments towards implementation. The Greening Financial Systems programme supports Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Albania in strengthening how they assess and manage those risks, helping create better conditions for future investment.

The clearest result for the Western Balkans so far is the reach of the road work already supported: more than 4,700 kilometres upgraded across a network serving local journeys and international trade. The rail agreements and climate-risk work address a different question about the years ahead: what transport choices will be available, and how dependable will those connections be? For a passenger choosing how to travel or a producer calculating the cost of a delivery, the answer will depend on how well the local road, the main corridor and the railway work together.