The African Development Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have committed to working more closely to help small and medium-sized businesses in Côte d'Ivoire and across Africa obtain financing and business advice. At Africa SME Business Day 2026 in Abidjan on 24 November, the banks brought government officials, financial institutions and business representatives to discuss how to share lending risk and reach companies that struggle to secure credit. The discussions covered micro-enterprises as well as larger SMEs, whose financing needs can differ even when they operate in the same market.

For business owners at the event, access to credit was one part of a wider cash-flow problem. SME leaders called for a lighter tax burden and shorter payment delays, two issues that affect how much cash a company has on hand to pay suppliers, meet payroll or invest. A firm may have work coming in and still lack the cash to take on another order if a customer takes too long to pay.

AfDB Group President Sidi Ould Tah said governments, lenders and other organisations would have to work together, with each contributing tools that fit its mandate. He welcomed the EBRD's expanding activity in Africa, particularly in Côte d'Ivoire, where the European bank opened its country office in Abidjan a day before the event. Ould Tah said the next test was how quickly the institutions could turn their cooperation into support businesses could use.

Smaller firms need financing and advice that fit how they operate

Ould Tah said financing should reflect the differences between formal and informal businesses and between very small firms and larger SMEs. A micro-enterprise and an established company may have different financial records, operating costs and plans for growth, so a single lending approach can miss the needs of one or both. He urged the two banks and their partners to design support around the constraints each type of business faces.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso described SMEs as central to job creation and economic growth and said they still face barriers to finance, markets, good governance and digital adoption. The EBRD pairs financing with advice to help companies strengthen management, improve energy efficiency, adopt digital tools, raise environmental and governance standards and reach new customers. In Côte d'Ivoire, where it already works with companies and financial institutions, the bank has begun rolling out financing and risk-sharing instruments to help more SMEs access credit.

Kalil Konaté, Côte d'Ivoire's minister of trade, industry and handicrafts, said the AfDB's knowledge of African economies and the EBRD's experience in private sector development and investment could complement each other. He described SME financing as a shared responsibility and cautioned against applying conventional profitability criteria uniformly, particularly to projects led by young people and women. His remarks raised a practical question for lenders about how to assess promising businesses whose circumstances may differ from those of more established borrowers.

Domestic savings and capital markets could fund more businesses

The panels examined how Africa could put more of its own institutional capital to work in productive investment, one of Ould Tah's priorities at the AfDB. Denis Charles Kouassi, director general of Côte d'Ivoire's National Social Security Fund, said its financial and monetary portfolio grew from CFA 94 billion in 2012, about US$157 million, to CFA 2 trillion, about US$3.34 billion. Its investments in companies rose over the same period from CFA 11 billion, about US$18.4 million, to more than CFA 500 billion, close to US$835 million, illustrating the scale at which domestic institutions can invest in the private sector.

Edoh Kossi Amenounvé, director general of the Regional Securities Exchange, known as the BRVM, pointed to the exchange's dedicated SME segment as a way for smaller firms to access capital markets. He said savings held by individual investors could help finance businesses in the region over the long term. The discussion put capital markets alongside bank lending as another potential source of money for companies looking to invest and expand.

Regional trade and faster payments matter for firms looking to grow

Abdoulaye Diop, president of the West African Economic and Monetary Union Commission, said regional integration could give SMEs a larger market in which to sell their goods and services. Common rules and freer movement of goods and services can make it easier for a company to reach customers across borders and grow beyond its home market. The panels also explored ways to finance SMEs that supply larger industries, share the risks involved in lending to them and use digital tools and innovation to reach more customers.

For business owners, the value of those ideas will depend on how they change the decisions companies can make from one month to the next. A supplier that is paid sooner has more room to cover costs and take on new work, and a business with better access to finance has more options when it needs to invest. Ould Tah closed with a call for the institutions to act quickly on the proposals discussed in Abidjan.