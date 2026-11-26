The African Development Bank Group is calling for climate projects in Africa's fragile and conflict-affected areas to be designed from the start to help people adapt to climate shocks and reduce the risk of conflict. The bank launched its report, Advancing the Climate-Peace Agenda: Mobilising Climate Finance for Conflict Prevention, Resilience and Peacebuilding in Africa, at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, on 18 November 2026. It asks funders to consider who will benefit, who could be left out and whether an investment can help communities manage shared risks together.

From 2014 to 2021, fragile and conflict-affected settings received about US$10 per person each year for climate adaptation, compared with roughly US$161 per person in non-fragile settings. Africa's annual adaptation needs exceed US$70 billion, the report says, compared with about US$14.8 billion in tracked adaptation finance that reached the continent in 2023. Africa accounts for less than 4 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and climate vulnerability increasingly overlaps with insecurity, displacement and difficulty getting enough food.

The AfDB's Transition States Coordination Office and its Climate Change and Green Growth Department prepared the report. They consulted the African Union, ODI Global, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency. The United Nations Development Programme, the World Food Programme and the Islamic Development Bank also took part in the consultations.

Who benefits from a project can matter as much as what it builds

Yero Baldeh, who leads the AfDB's Transition States Coordination Office, said project designers should ask from the outset who gains access to an investment and who might be excluded. A water project can help households cope with drought, and decisions about where it is built and who can use it can affect relations between communities that rely on the same resource. The report calls for building on safeguards that prevent harm by making conflict prevention and social cohesion explicit goals of climate and development finance.

Anthony Nyong, director of the bank's Climate Change and Green Growth Department, said climate action needs to reach the places facing the greatest risks, with funding that can respond to local circumstances. Liban Dahir Obsiye, executive director of Somalia's National Climate Fund, called for communities to help design the projects intended to strengthen their resilience. Idris Ahmed, secretary general of the Kenya Red Cross Society, spoke on behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and urged funders to account for how poverty, governance and fragility shape climate risks.

Five recommendations link early warning, flexible finance and local delivery

The report's first recommendation is to make conflict prevention and peace explicit objectives of climate and development investments. Its second is to combine data on climate, conflict and displacement so that early warnings can lead to action before a crisis worsens. A warning has more practical value when the institutions receiving it already know what action they can take, who is responsible and how the response will be paid for.

The third recommendation is to use flexible financing that can tolerate greater risk and combine funding from different sources. The fourth calls for strengthening the institutions that plan, prepare and run projects, and the fifth connects regional cooperation with delivery led by local communities. Elizabeth Dykstra-McCarthy of the Green Climate Fund said early investment in institutions can help develop policies and prepare projects for financing. ODI Global's Sinead Walsh urged funders to weigh the risks of staying out of fragile settings and adapt their requirements to local conditions.

Eight priorities cover data and communication, policy dialogue, partnerships, raising climate finance, developing financing tools, building institutional capacity, coordinating work and addressing issues that cut across projects. The AfDB says these priorities will inform its forthcoming Climate Change and Green Growth Action Plan and guide the implementation of the African Development Fund's 17th replenishment. The bank says it has provided more than US$29 billion in climate finance since 2016, including over US$1.8 billion for fragile settings through its Transition Support Facility.

African institutions are building a shared agenda ahead of COP32

The report aligns with the AfDB's Four Cardinal Points, Ten-Year Strategy and fragility strategy and complements the COP28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace and the COP29 Baku Call. It also supports the emerging Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace and Security, which the African Union Peace and Security Council has considered. That position builds on Agenda 2063 and consultations that began in 2023 with member states, regional economic communities, civil society and the private sector.

Samson Ogallah of the African Union Commission said the report could help establish indicators to track progress and coordinate action across continental, regional, national and local levels. The launch also drew contributions from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's Climate Prediction and Applications Centre, the UN Climate Security Mechanism, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and the AfDB Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change and Energy.

COP32 is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2027, giving African institutions another opportunity to press for changes in how climate finance reaches conflict-affected communities. Ahead of that meeting, the report calls for work that can begin now, from investing in the institutions that prepare projects to giving communities a say in how resources are shared. Those decisions will shape whether adaptation spending helps communities prepare for climate shocks and address the tensions that can make them harder to withstand.