The African Development Bank Group is recommending that Burundi organise more of its development work around the Central Corridor, with a planned standard-gauge railway linking Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the centre. The proposal came out of a mission to Bujumbura from 2 to 6 November 2026 to review Burundi's 2024–2029 Country Strategy Paper. The bank says the proposed programme could eventually benefit up to 600,000 farming households directly and create up to 30,000 direct jobs.

The review found that Burundi's existing priorities, including economic and financial governance, agriculture, transport and energy, remain relevant for the rest of the strategy period. The mission is proposing a change in how projects in those sectors are planned and delivered. An investment in agriculture could be designed with the routes farmers use to reach buyers in mind, giving the bank and the government a reason to plan farm support and transport together.

The mission brought together about 20 experts from different bank departments under Guy Blaise Nkamleu, the AfDB's chief economist for East Africa, working with Mouna Diawara, its country manager for Burundi. It began with a meeting with Alain Ndikumana, minister of finance, budget and the digital economy and Burundi's governor at the bank. Ndikumana chaired the launch, which brought senior ministry officials, the central bank and representatives of businesses and financial institutions into the discussion.

The review confirms priorities and finds early progress in two sectors

Diawara said the review was an opportunity to look at what had been achieved since 2024, identify what was holding up projects and confirm priorities for 2027–2029. Ndikumana called for faster implementation, more funding and a clearer focus on results in the next phase of cooperation. Their comments put the emphasis on getting projects underway and tracking what they deliver during the remaining years of the strategy.

The team consulted sector ministries, the central bank, private and financial sector organisations, technical and financing partners and civil society groups. It shared preliminary findings and discussed the main problems affecting project performance at a debriefing with the finance ministry's permanent secretary and at a closing ceremony. The early findings showed progress in agriculture and energy, with several targets originally set for the end of 2028 already met.

A railway-centred programme could help farmers reach more buyers

The mission proposed bringing projects together around the movement of goods and economic activity along the Central Corridor. The Tanzania–Burundi–Democratic Republic of the Congo railway would anchor that approach, with the proposed programme looking at how surrounding investments could benefit from better connections. The AfDB identifies improved transport links, regional trade and integration as goals for the railway.

A farmer's ability to sell beyond a local market can depend on the cost and reliability of moving produce, as well as finding buyers willing to take it. Planning related investments together would give the government and the bank a way to address those needs when deciding which projects to pursue. The estimates of up to 600,000 farming households benefiting directly and up to 30,000 direct jobs describe what the proposed programme could ultimately achieve.

The bank also outlined financing options available to Burundi as it considers how to carry out the proposed programme. The railway brings a regional dimension to those decisions because transport links in one country affect how goods can move through the rest of the corridor. Within Burundi, the order of investments matters too: if farm production grows before transport improves, more produce may still compete for the same routes to market.

Lower inflation and a US$505 million portfolio frame the next phase

The review took place as Burundi made progress under its 2025–2027 Macroeconomic Stabilisation Programme. Real gross domestic product grew by an estimated 4.3 percent in 2025, up from 4.1 percent in 2024. Year-on-year inflation fell from 41.6 percent in June 2025 to 9.9 percent in June 2026, and public debt dropped from 53 percent of GDP in 2024 to 42 percent in 2025.

As of 5 November 2026, the AfDB Group's active portfolio in Burundi stood at about US$505 million across 18 operations. Infrastructure and agriculture together accounted for 87.7 percent of that portfolio, with infrastructure covering transport, water and sanitation, and energy. That concentration gives the proposed corridor programme a starting point in sectors where the bank already finances work.

For the bank and the government, the next phase will involve deciding which projects can be prepared and financed together and where links between them would make the greatest difference. For farmers, the practical question is whether improvements in production and transport translate into better access to buyers. The proposed programme gives both institutions a way to consider that question when they decide what to fund and when to deliver it.