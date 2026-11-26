The African Development Bank Group has launched an initiative to help African governments prepare for sovereign credit ratings and make better-informed decisions about borrowing overseas. Announced in Abidjan by AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah, the Sovereign Credit Rating Initiative will offer training, practical tools and advice to countries seeking their first rating and to those preparing for a review. It focuses on improving the information agencies use and helping governments explain their finances.

A sovereign credit rating is an agency's assessment of a government's ability and willingness to repay its debt. Investors use ratings when deciding whether to buy government bonds and what return to demand, which can influence the cost and terms of borrowing. Ould Tah linked those costs to public services, saying that when a country is judged riskier than it is, the government can end up spending more on interest and have less available for clinics, roads and other development needs.

According to the AfDB, only 30 per cent of African countries hold ratings from all three major global agencies, S&P Global Ratings, Moody's and Fitch Ratings. Nineteen African countries have no current rating from any of the three, which the bank says limits their access to mainstream international sovereign bond markets and other market-based financing. The initiative will help governments decide whether seeking a rating makes sense for them and prepare for the process if they choose to proceed.

Better data and preparation for first ratings and regular reviews

The African Legal Support Facility, hosted by the AfDB, will run the initiative. Its executive director, Olivier Pognon, said the programme would give governments the knowledge, information and technical support to make financing decisions and deal with rating agencies and markets on informed terms. The facility will draw on its experience advising governments on borrowing and debt management, with the AfDB contributing technical expertise and bringing together governments, investors and other partners.

A country considering its first rating can get help assessing whether it is ready, identifying gaps in its economic and financial data and preparing to engage with rating agencies. Governments with existing ratings can receive support before regular reviews and work on the institutions and policies that shape those assessments. The programme will offer training, practical resources, online learning, country-specific advice and rapid access to specialists, with support from financial and technical partners.

Preparation also involves how government offices work together, since the information needed for a rating can come from several institutions. Improving the quality and availability of data can help officials explain their country's finances to agencies and investors using consistent information. Ould Tah said the work would strengthen the evidence and institutions behind an assessment, with rating agencies retaining responsibility for their judgments.

A rating and an international loan are separate decisions

One question the initiative will help governments answer is whether and when they should seek a rating or turn to international commercial markets. A rating can help a country prepare to approach investors, and the decision to take on debt still depends on whether that financing is affordable and suited to the country's needs. The initiative puts that assessment early in the process so governments can consider the costs and risks before committing to a loan or bond issue.

A government weighing an international bond needs to consider whether it can pay both interest and principal over time, what happens when existing debts fall due and what terms investors are offering. It also needs to compare those terms with other sources of financing, since market conditions can change between the time officials begin preparing and the day they decide to borrow. Those considerations help governments judge whether they can take on new debt without putting undue pressure on future budgets.

African institutions, rating agencies and investors each have a role

The initiative is part of the AfDB's New African Financial Architecture for Development, known as NAFAD, which emphasises subsidiarity, complementarity, coordination and risk-sharing. In practice, that means involving governments, African institutions, development partners, rating agencies and investors, with each handling the work it is best placed to do. Public officials, investors, private sector representatives and development partners discussed borrowing, investor expectations and the quality of sovereign credit data at the Abidjan launch.

The initiative builds on existing work, including that of the Africa Credit Rating Agency, known as AfCRA, which launched in October 2026, and the United Nations Development Programme's credit rating platform. AfCRA was created to provide independent credit assessments with a focus on Africa. The AfDB initiative helps governments prepare for those kinds of assessments and decide how a rating fits their financing plans.

Ould Tah urged governments to make active use of the initiative after the launch. For countries considering a first rating, that could begin with finding out what information they need and whether the timing suits their debt strategy. For those returning for a review, it could mean getting government institutions to work from the same data and preparing to explain changes in public finances to the agencies assessing them.