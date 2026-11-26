Former Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos is set to be nominated by European Union (EU) leaders as the next President of the European Central Bank (ECB), succeeding Christine Lagarde, after the Netherlands decided to back his candidacy, Reuters reported on Thursday. The development comes nearly a month after Lagarde announced her decision to step down as ECB President before the completion of her eight-year term.

De Cos currently serves as the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a position he assumed on July 1, 2025. The BIS promotes international monetary and financial cooperation and serves as a bank for central banks. According to his official profile on the BIS website, De Cos served as Governor of the Bank of Spain from 2018 to June 2024. During this period, he was also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, its principal monetary policy decision-making body.

He also chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which develops global regulatory standards for banks, giving him experience in both monetary policy and international banking regulation. Earlier, in a statement issued on November 6, the Eurogroup President confirmed that two candidates had been nominated for the position of ECB President - Pablo Hernandez de Cos from Spain and Klaas Knot from the Netherlands.

The process to appoint a new ECB President was initiated following Lagarde's announcement in October. In an official statement issued on October 29, the ECB said that Lagarde would "step down from her position on 7 February 2027."

Lagarde has been serving as the President of the European Central Bank since November 2019. Her original term was scheduled to conclude in October 2027. Under the EU's appointment procedure, the European Council appoints the ECB President following a recommendation by the Council of the European Union and consultations with the European Parliament and the ECB's Governing Council.

The ECB President is appointed for a non-renewable term of eight years. The European Central Bank is responsible for maintaining price stability in the euro area, primarily through monetary policy decisions. Its interest rate decisions are closely monitored by global financial markets. (ANI)