UNESCO and the European Union have announced a €10 million programme to help communities in Yemen prepare for floods and other extreme weather, protect cultural heritage and earn a living through creative work. The initiative will run for 30 months in Aden and Hadramout, with plans to restore parts of Aden's historic Tawila Tanks, improve weather monitoring and help people working in crafts, cinema and music reach new markets.

Announced in Brussels on 25 November 2026, the Safeguarding Heritage, and Advancing Climate Mitigation, Inclusion, and Livelihoods programme, known as SHAMIL, builds on eight years of UNESCO and EU cooperation in Yemen. UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said recovery depends on giving people the skills, resources and opportunities to draw on what they know about their communities. The programme will combine that local knowledge with climate science and modern technology to help protect residents, historic places and natural sites.

Yemen has endured more than 12 years of crisis, and the condition of its historic buildings reflects both the damage from extreme weather and the effects of limited maintenance. UNESCO, citing the UN Yemen Country Results Report, said torrential rain and flooding had weakened traditional buildings and that hundreds of monuments, museums and historic sites had been damaged or destroyed. Repeated floods and droughts also affect homes, farmland, water systems and businesses, leaving communities to manage risks to their livelihoods and the places they are trying to preserve.

Aden's historic water system will help the city prepare for floods

The Tawila Tanks are a centuries-old system for collecting and channelling rainwater in Aden. SHAMIL will rehabilitate key parts of the system to help protect the city from flooding and preserve the knowledge behind how the tanks were built and used. Restoring their original function could give Aden another way to handle heavy rainfall using a structure that is already part of the city's heritage.

The programme will support the rehabilitation of traditional water-management systems and help communities draw up local plans for climate risks and disasters. In Aden and Hadramout, it will upgrade weather-monitoring equipment and establish centres to track conditions and issue early warnings for floods and other extreme weather. Earlier warnings can give communities more time to act before dangerous weather reaches homes, farmland or places of work.

Dubravka Šuica, the European commissioner for the Mediterranean, said protecting Yemen's heritage also means protecting the livelihoods, knowledge and identity of its communities. She linked the partnership to the need to prepare for climate risks and create jobs as Yemen recovers. In Aden, the work on the tanks brings those priorities together by preserving part of the city's history and helping it manage heavy rain.

Crafts, cinema and music are the first focus for creative jobs

SHAMIL will initially focus on crafts, cinema and music, helping people and businesses in those sectors improve access to markets and find new sources of work and income. The programme will offer training and professional development to 150 cultural practitioners, at least half of them women. Support for the creative industries will cover the steps that connect creative work to income, including getting a finished product or production to an audience.

The programme will help national institutions develop policies and programmes for the creative economy, giving the work a reach beyond the people who take part in training. Yemen's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mutiea Dammaj, welcomed the emphasis on professional skills and cultural industries, saying those efforts could create jobs, support economic recovery and safeguard heritage. For people working in crafts, film or music, reaching customers and audiences is part of what can make those skills a source of income over time.

Eight years of heritage work provide a starting point for SHAMIL

UNESCO and the EU announced the programme at Cultural Resilience and Development in Yemen, an event that brought Yemeni authorities and representatives of the Yemeni diaspora into the discussion in Brussels. Participants reviewed the results of Youth Employment through Heritage and Culture in Yemen, known as YEHCY, which received €30 million in investment from 2018 to 2026. The earlier project used heritage and cultural work to support livelihoods, resilience and social cohesion.

UNESCO reports that YEHCY has created more than 11,500 employment opportunities and helped rehabilitate more than 900 historic buildings. It has supported more than 100 cultural organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises. Its advocacy and communications activities reached more than 18.5 million people.

SHAMIL carries that experience into climate preparedness in Aden and Hadramout, where communities are dealing with floods and droughts as they try to rebuild livelihoods. A restored water system can help manage rainfall in Aden, and better monitoring can give communities more time to prepare for dangerous weather. The training and market support address another part of recovery by helping people use cultural skills to earn income in the places they call home.