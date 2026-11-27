A national weather service can pay for satellite observations, use them to improve a forecast and still face a much higher bill if it wants to share the underlying data with another country. It also faces a question that matters well beyond its purchasing department. If the supplier stops providing those observations, can forecasters keep delivering a reliable service to the people who depend on them?

Those concerns run through OCP Amsterdam: Insights & Next Steps, a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on how public agencies and private companies can work together on weather, climate and water services. Commercial satellites, lightning detection networks and radar services offer national agencies access to observations they might otherwise lack. The value of that access depends on details agreed early in a partnership, including who checks the quality of the data, who has permission to share it and who takes responsibility when a service is interrupted.

The report draws on conversations among around 40 representatives of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, companies and other organizations who met in Amsterdam on 7 October 2026. Participants gathered around five World Café discussion tables during the Technical Conference on Instruments and Methods of Observation, known as TECO-26, to compare arrangements they had used in practice. Their experience builds on the seventh high-level session of WMO's Open Consultative Platform in June 2026 and will inform discussions ahead of the World Meteorological Congress in June 2027.

Buying a weather data feed is different from buying a radar

A national agency purchasing a radar can specify the instrument it needs and establish who will own and operate it. Buying a continuing stream of radar or lightning observations raises a different set of questions because the agency depends on a supplier each time fresh data are due. Procurement procedures written for equipment purchases can make it difficult to describe that continuing relationship or assign responsibility for the work required to keep it running.

Participants described arrangements in which national agencies buy commercial observations, improve them and share the resulting data. Ownership and licensing terms matter at each stage because permission to receive observations does not automatically settle what the buyer can do after processing them. A contract that spells out those rights gives forecasters and their partners a common understanding before anyone invests time in developing a product that may be difficult to distribute.

For a small national service, the cost of an unclear agreement can be measured in staff time as well as money. An agency with few specialists may need the same people to navigate a complicated procurement process and repeatedly check whether a supplier's observations are fit for use. Participants identified clear contractual responsibilities as a feature of successful partnerships across several kinds of service, even where the underlying technologies and ownership arrangements differed.

Satellite observations come with questions about cost, quality and continuity

The growth of commercial satellite services gives national agencies more choices about the observations they bring into their forecasting work. A price quoted for use within one agency, though, can give an incomplete picture of what it would cost to put those observations to wider use. Participants reported that the right to redistribute satellite data can cost substantially more than access for a single national service, a distinction with consequences for governments that routinely exchange observations.

Knowing which data are worth buying presents a separate challenge, particularly when several agencies are considering the same emerging technology. A shared impact study could help them examine what a new source adds to their existing observations before each agency commits money and staff to it. Greater openness about where the underlying data come from would also help users judge how much confidence to place in products derived from them, including those produced with artificial intelligence.

Continuity matters because a source that proves valuable can become one that forecasters count on in their daily work. Participants raised the possibility of a commercial provider leaving the market or a data source becoming unavailable, cutting off observations that a national service had come to rely on. Public, private and mixed ownership of observing infrastructure each offer possibilities, but their suitability depends on a country's institutions, its ability to maintain the infrastructure and the resources it can commit over time.

What national weather services want from WMO before the 2027 Congress

The Amsterdam report identifies several ways WMO could reduce the workload for agencies negotiating and managing these partnerships. Adaptable contract and licensing templates could give a small service a starting point for discussions about use and redistribution, and guidance on validation could help technical staff assess the observations they receive. Training, shared impact studies and independent infrastructure audits could also give agencies a firmer basis for deciding which investments they can operate and sustain.

One question for WMO members is how to preserve the free exchange of observations between governments and give companies a reason to invest in new ways of collecting them. For a national agency, sharing data across borders may be an important part of the service it provides. For a company financing an observing system, the terms under which customers redistribute its data can affect the commercial case for operating it, which gives both parties a reason to discuss those terms at the outset.

A side event scheduled for 27 November 2026 during the session of WMO's Commission for Observation, Infrastructure and Information Systems brings the Amsterdam findings into a wider discussion. Members will consider them alongside insights from the SERCOM-4 technical conference in Geneva and explore where future cooperation could help. Regional consultations planned for 2027 will help shape recommendations for members to consider at the Twentieth World Meteorological Congress in June.

For national services preparing for those discussions, one of the most practical questions is what happens after a new source of observations proves its worth. An agency needs to know whether it can afford to keep using the data, whether its partners can receive them and how its forecasters would manage an interruption. Those answers will vary by country, which is why the Amsterdam participants saw a role for WMO in helping members ask better questions and negotiate arrangements that fit their own responsibilities.