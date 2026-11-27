At Hôpital Universitaire La Paix in Port-au-Prince, the demands on staff can be counted in emergency patients, operations and high-risk deliveries. Since January 2026, the hospital has treated more than 19,575 emergency patients, including 291 people with gunshot wounds, and its teams have performed 3,086 surgeries and handled 1,442 high-risk deliveries. Those figures help explain why the World Health Organization (WHO) has committed US$1 million for medical equipment at a hospital that, for many families in Haiti's capital, is the last place they can turn for urgent care.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the funding during a visit to Haiti, where he met health workers caring for patients through a prolonged humanitarian and security crisis. The money will provide a computed tomography (CT) scanner and equipment for four operating rooms at La Paix, the last major public referral hospital still functioning in Port-au-Prince. The announcement addresses two needs within the same hospital, where clinicians must be able to see what is happening inside a patient's body and have the equipment to operate when surgery is needed.

Nearly half of all health facilities in Port-au-Prince are out of service, leaving the city increasingly dependent on the facilities that can still receive patients. Armed violence has forced facilities to close, driven people from their homes and interrupted the supply chains that hospitals and clinics depend on to keep delivering care. For a family seeking help with a serious injury or a complicated birth, the crisis can narrow the choice of where to go precisely when there is little time to find another option.

What a CT scanner and four operating rooms mean for La Paix

A CT scanner produces detailed images of the inside of the body, giving hospital teams more information when they need to understand an injury and decide what care a patient requires. Its importance at La Paix can be seen in the number of emergency cases reaching the hospital, with gunshot wounds representing one part of a much larger caseload. Dr Tedros described the combined pressure of the overall volume of patients and the continuing arrival of people needing trauma care, both of which he saw during his visit.

The figures for childbirth tell another part of the hospital's story that the focus on armed violence can easily obscure. La Paix handled 1,442 high-risk deliveries from January onward, a measure of how often families depended on its maternity teams during pregnancies and births that required close attention. The 3,086 surgeries recorded over the same period give a sense of the workload already facing surgical staff as WHO prepares to provide equipment for four operating rooms.

During his visit to La Paix, Dr Tedros drew particular attention to the people responsible for that care and the conditions under which they continue to work. "I also witnessed the resilience, courage and dedication of Haiti's health workers amid the very challenging circumstances in which they are working," he said. The commitment to equip the hospital responds to a practical need those teams face every day, even as the violence and supply disruptions affecting their work extend well beyond the hospital grounds.

Hospital closures reach far beyond the streets of Port-au-Prince

In the capital, 49.5% of health facilities are non-functional, and another 12% are operating only partially, according to the figures WHO shared. Across Haiti, which has a population of more than 11 million, 24.5% of facilities are out of service, and 48.5% can offer only part of their usual services. The contrast is especially stark in Port-au-Prince, where the share of facilities that have stopped functioning altogether is roughly twice the national figure.

Partial operation matters to patients because a facility can remain open without being able to offer the particular service someone has come to receive. A family displaced by violence may already have lost access to the clinic it knows, only to find that services are limited in the community where it seeks safety. Around 1.5 million people have been displaced within Haiti, adding pressure on health workers who must care for people arriving from elsewhere as well as those who have relied on them for years.

WHO estimates that 4.9 million people in Haiti need health assistance in 2026, a figure that includes needs well beyond the emergency and surgical care available at La Paix. Keeping a major referral hospital functioning gives people somewhere to turn for complex care, but families also depend on essential services closer to where they live. The scale of that need shaped the discussions Dr Tedros held with Haiti's government and international partners during his visit.

Haiti seeks lasting support for essential care and disease surveillance

Dr Tedros met Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and Minister of Public Health and Population Dr Bertrand Sinal to discuss the government's priorities for strengthening the health system. He also met United Nations partners working in Haiti, where the immediate task of keeping facilities open sits alongside the need to detect and respond to disease outbreaks. WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reaffirmed their support for maintaining and expanding essential health services and strengthening the surveillance that helps health teams recognize an emerging outbreak.

Over the past two years, WHO and PAHO have mobilized more than US$30 million for Haiti's health response and continue to seek additional funding. According to WHO, that support has helped keep lifesaving care available at key facilities, substantially reduced cholera transmission and sustained essential services for vulnerable communities. At La Paix, the new US$1 million commitment has a specific purpose patients and staff can recognize in a scanner and four better-equipped operating rooms, as Dr Tedros called for sustained international support for the people who depend on Haiti's health system and those who keep it running.