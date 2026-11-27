Fertiliser subsidies in India are expected to exceed Rs 3 lakh crore in FY27, significantly higher than the budgeted allocation of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, according to a report by Anand Rathi Research. The anticipated increase in subsidy expenditure comes amid continued government support for the agricultural sector and higher nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates, reflecting elevated raw material costs for key fertiliser nutrients.

In its sector update report, Anand Rathi said, "We expect fertiliser subsidy to be increased to >Rs3tn in FY27e vs. the budgeted Rs1.7tn." The report highlighted that the Cabinet recently approved Rs 62,370 crore towards NBS subsidy for the Rabi 2027 season, marking a 64 per cent increase year-on-year.

It also noted that higher NBS rates for the second half of FY27 reflect elevated raw material costs for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur, helping restore remunerative economics for fertiliser manufacturers. According to the research report, "fertiliser subsidy support has also remained substantial", underscoring the government's continued intervention to support the farm sector.

The report further pointed out that government support through minimum support prices (MSPs) has strengthened over the years, with MSPs across key crops averaging around 6.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY24-27. The increase has been led by cotton, oilseeds, pulses, maize and paddy. Highlighting the broader impact of policy support on the agricultural economy, Anand Rathi said, "Sustained policy intervention across MSPs and fertiliser subsidies provides structural cushion to the farm economy."

The report also noted that remunerative crop prices and higher government support could help improve farmers' cash flows and support agricultural input demand. Anand Rathi expects the combination of government support, favourable crop prices and the possibility of normal monsoons to aid a recovery in agricultural input demand, particularly in FY28.

The research firm has consequently upgraded its outlook on the agrochemicals sector to positive from cautious, citing the potential for earnings recovery in FY28. (ANI)