The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh farmers, ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi Valley Diversion Project and a draft bill to regulate private aided schools, among 14 decisions taken at the meeting. According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, under the foodgrains scheme, 42,30,783 farmers from 33 districts will receive five kilograms of free foodgrains per person for the next three months, comprising three kg of rice and two kg of wheat. The scheme covers farmers who fall under the Below Poverty Line category of the National Food Security Scheme but are not included in the DBT scheme.

The Cabinet also approved ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi Valley Diversion Project in Nandurbar district. The project envisages six diversion weirs, providing irrigation to around 26,526 hectares and generating 11.50 MW of electricity. It further approved the draft Maharashtra Private Aided Schools (Regulation) Bill, 2026, to establish a comprehensive legal framework for private aided schools. The bill will be placed before the State Legislature.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said a significant number of schools in Maharashtra are privately aided and are currently governed by the 1977 Act, which does not provide separate comprehensive legislation for them. “The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a bill concerning privately aided schools in the state. A significant number of schools in Maharashtra fall under the privately aided category. Currently, these schools are governed by the 1977 Act, but there is no separate comprehensive legislation specifically for them. The government is introducing certain amendments to the existing law. The proposed legislation will provide statutory status to these schools,” Bhuse told reporters here.

Bhuse said the government is introducing amendments to the existing law and that the new legislation will provide statutory status to these schools. “Once the Act is enacted, rules and regulations will be framed within the legal framework. The objective is to ensure quality education, adequate staff availability, transparent admissions and decisions related to employees,” he said, adding that the bill will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session.

To expedite action against financial fraud, the Cabinet approved a separate Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Tribunal, with a 90-day deadline for disposing of cases. It also approved amendments to the MPID Act to facilitate faster attachment of properties belonging to financial fraud companies and institutions. The Cabinet approved a Revenue Court Case Management System for quasi-judicial proceedings in the Revenue Department, along with a “One District, One Appeal” provision through amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

It also approved financial facilities for teachers and non-teaching staff under the Shalarth system through Non-Banking Financial Companies registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Students from the EBC, SEBC and EWS categories pursuing professional health science degrees will receive higher food, accommodation and maintenance allowances under the Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance Scheme.

Librarians in private aided Ayurveda and Unani colleges will now receive 7th Pay Commission benefits, on the lines of full-time librarians in government medical, dental and Ayurveda colleges. The Cabinet also approved amendments to Sections 32(B) and 53(1A) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act to bring uniformity in adjudication and appeal fees.

It cleared amendments to the Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Act, 1997, and the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Act, 1989, to align provisions concerning registrars, statutes and committees. Amendments were also approved to the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act, 1969, and the Maharashtra Private Security Guards Act, 1981.

Acupuncture will be excluded from the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, through a draft amendment bill approved by the Cabinet. The Cabinet also cleared amendments to the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015, and approved the allotment of government land to Mouda Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district for the construction of its administrative building.

Maharashtra is facing a severe agricultural and water crisis triggered by a steep monsoon deficit, particularly across Marathwada and Vidarbha. Following the latest cabinet additions, 310 out of 358 talukas across the state, covering roughly 86.5% of Maharashtra, are officially declared drought-affected. The cabinet’s approvals of three months of free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh non-DBT Below Poverty Line farmers across 33 districts and ₹5,548 crore for Nandurbar’s Narmada-Tapi river-linking project aim to provide relief in the situation. (ANI)