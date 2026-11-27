The 31st meeting of the Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) to review the flow of credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) took place in Kolkata on November 27, 2026. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J chaired the session, which focused on accelerating credit sanctions and reducing collateral dependence for small businesses. According to the RBI, the Deputy Governor recognised the role of MSMEs in India's economy and development goals during the deliberations. He urged banks to speed up credit approvals and shift toward cash-flow-based lending through the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) and other digital channels.

The central bank official also called for wider adoption of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) to support receivables financing. He emphasised the need for early identification and resolution of financial stress within the sector. Furthermore, the Deputy Governor invited industry associations to participate actively in outreach events. He specifically pointed to RBI town halls and district-level MSME SAMVAAD meetings as platforms to raise awareness and bring member concerns directly to banks.

The committee conducted a broad review of working capital and investment credit flowing to the sector. Members examined lending patterns for first-time borrowers and evaluated the extent of credit guarantee coverage. Deliberations also covered the higher limit set for collateral-free lending to micro and small enterprises. Participants discussed the settlement of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) invoices via TReDS alongside key provisions of the MSMED (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, including the Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner from the Ministry of MSME, and the Joint Secretary from the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance. Managing directors and executive directors of select banks attended the session in Kolkata. Heads of key financial and development institutions, including SIDBI, NABARD, CGTMSE, NCGTC, and KVIC, joined the discussions.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Banks' Association and representatives from national, regional, and state-level MSME associations also participated in the review meeting. (ANI)