Wall Street's main indexes were ‌set ​for a higher open on Friday, with the Nasdaq poised to outperform as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday break and rushed back into battered AI-linked shares. US stocks have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Anthropic's ‌brief fall below its IPO price adding to volatility across the AI trade.

Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep selloff and concerns over soaring costs, heavy borrowing and whether the investments are generating sufficient returns. "(Investors) felt that the selloff that we saw going into last Friday was overdone. It would be more of a steady push up from ‌here, possibly," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

Despite the turbulence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best week since April and ‌August, respectively, while the blue-chip Dow is on track for its strongest week since April 2025. However, the gains have done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on course for their worst November since 2008, pressured by concerns over tougher AI regulation following the Democrats' midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will remain restrictive.

Investors are also assessing the impact of the Trump administration's proposed new ⁠tariffs on ​imports from 14 trading partners, announced on Wednesday. Traders ⁠are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data this week showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated ⁠further in October.

All three major indexes entered a technical correction this month, with the Nasdaq 100 at one point falling nearly 20% from its October peak. At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were ​up 711 points, or 1.42%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 118.25 points, or 1.64%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 603 points, or 2.31%.

Nvidia, at the ⁠center of the AI boom, gained 2.3% in premarket trading, though the stock remained more than 37% below its October record high based on its last close. Other chipmakers that were battered this month also rebounded, with ⁠AMD ​climbing 4.4% and Broadcom gaining 3.6%.

AI hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle rose between 1.9% and 3.8%. Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius advanced 5.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Other AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk, optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained.

Gold and silver miners rallied as precious-metal prices recovered from a bruising few sessions. Newmont gained 4.4%, ⁠while the Global X Silver Miners ETF advanced 5.2%. Altria fell 2.5% after the US Marlboro maker said it was considering an all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing ⁠a deal involving part of the British ⁠tobacco group's business with another party.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals slid 8.1% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months. Trading volumes could be light following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, with US equity markets open for ‌only a half day on ‌Friday.