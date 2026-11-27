Germany's lower ​house of parliament passed a €556 ‌billion ($610 billion) ​2027 budget on Friday, which includes higher defence spending, heavy investment and the second-highest level of ‌new borrowing in the country's history. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has vowed a push to strengthen Germany's core infrastructure and rebuild its military after decades of ‌underinvestment.

Total new borrowing will reach €210.4 billion, just under the record €215.4 billion ‌recorded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, budget figures showed. That includes new borrowing of some €123 billion from the core budget, which does not include additional debt authorised under special ⁠measures ​to allow ⁠greater spending on infrastructure and defence agreed last year.

"It is right that we invest ⁠in the railways and in climate protection. It is right... that we invest ​in our security," Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday in ⁠parliament. Investment in the core budget is set at €61.8 billion, up from €58.4 billion in 2026. ⁠Additional ​investment will come from special funds.

Core defence spending will rise to €109.7 billion from €82.2 billion in 2026. The total reaches €150.9 billion, including support for ⁠Ukraine and other security spending. "We are putting up the money for ⁠defence so ⁠that Ukraine can defend its freedom," Klingbeil said. "No child born in Germany today should ever have to experience war ‌again."

($1 = €0.9107)