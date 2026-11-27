German lower house of parliament passes 2027 budget
Germany's lower house of parliament passed a €556 billion ($610 billion) 2027 budget on Friday, which includes higher defence spending, heavy investment and the second-highest level of new borrowing in the country's history. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has vowed a push to strengthen Germany's core infrastructure and rebuild its military after decades of underinvestment.
Total new borrowing will reach €210.4 billion, just under the record €215.4 billion recorded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, budget figures showed. That includes new borrowing of some €123 billion from the core budget, which does not include additional debt authorised under special measures to allow greater spending on infrastructure and defence agreed last year.
"It is right that we invest in the railways and in climate protection. It is right... that we invest in our security," Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday in parliament. Investment in the core budget is set at €61.8 billion, up from €58.4 billion in 2026. Additional investment will come from special funds.
Core defence spending will rise to €109.7 billion from €82.2 billion in 2026. The total reaches €150.9 billion, including support for Ukraine and other security spending. "We are putting up the money for defence so that Ukraine can defend its freedom," Klingbeil said. "No child born in Germany today should ever have to experience war again."
($1 = €0.9107)