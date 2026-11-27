Tata Sons' shareholder charities sought to halt a board meeting in a fight over the chairman's re-election, while the Bombay High Court allowed the Tata Sons board meeting to continue as scheduled on November 30. The Bombay High Court declined to grant interim relief during a hearing on two petitions filed by Tata Trusts, which challenged the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and the use of the Chairman's casting vote.

The court directed that the November 30 meeting proceed as planned, though any decisions taken there will remain subject to the final order on the petitions. The next hearing will take place on January 21. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, while Senior Advocate Aspi Chinoy represented the Ratan Tata Trust. Senior Advocate Janak Dwarkadas appeared for Noel Tata, and Senior Advocate Harish Salve represented Tata Sons.

During the proceedings, the court questioned the urgency behind approaching the judiciary. Singhvi explained that the petitioners wanted a stay or an adjournment on the November 30 meeting, which will be the first board meeting since September 17. He stated that the charitable trusts hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons and rely on Articles 104B and 121 of the Articles of Association to protect their interests. Under these rules, one-third of the six board directors, currently Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, are nominated by the trusts, and any major decision requires an affirmative vote from a majority of these nominated directors.

"The moment Noel Tata dissents, the majority consent ceases to exist. A plain reading of the provision makes it clear that until an affirmative vote is obtained, the path to move forward does not open. Only once the affirmative vote is secured can the entire board participate in the decision-making process, after which a decision is made based on the majority," Singhvi told the court. Singhvi argued that despite Noel Tata's explicit opposition at the September 17 meeting, the board deliberated on extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure, which begins in February 2027. Harish Manwani used his casting vote to grant the new term even though no tie occurred in the voting. Singhvi warned that confirming the draft minutes of the September 17 meeting on November 30 would render the affirmative vote ineffective.

"Regardless of what issue the meeting is about, our only demand is that they do not act by ignoring Articles 121 and 104B. If you do not stay or adjourn the meeting, the significance of both these articles will erode with every decision, even though the Supreme Court has upheld them as valid," Singhvi said. The court questioned Singhvi on why he is sure what will happen in the next meeting. Singhvi said, “The same old practice of ignoring the provision related to the affirmative vote will be carried forward. We want an order from the court restraining Respondents No. 1 to 6 from taking any action toward advancing this resolution. They must not act upon any such resolution passed on November 30. I am seeking a stay or an adjournment on the meeting. At the very least, it should be ensured that the Affirmative Vote is not ignored.”

“The question is about the affirmative vote. It depends on the provision of the relevant article. Suppose all members on the board are unanimous, then there is no problem. However, if a tie arises in voting, it is mandatory to take the affirmative vote into account. It cannot be rendered ineffective. Any decision that bypasses the affirmative vote should not be considered,” Singhvi added. Appearing for Noel Tata, Dwarkadas addressed allegations regarding board gridlock.

"They claim that Noel Tata will hold the board hostage. According to them, if Noel Tata dissents on a resolution and Venu Srinivasan agrees, the company is being held hostage. However, if Noel Tata agrees and Venu Srinivasan dissents, is the company not being held hostage in that situation?" Dwarkadas argued. The bench granted time to the respondents to file a reply and refused to halt the upcoming board proceedings. (ANI)