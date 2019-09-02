Growth of economy reflects in increasing traffic of Indian Airports: Hardeep Puri

"This iconic infrastructure is a necessary step to up-scale the services and systems to ensure efficient, smooth and uninterrupted air traffic management" said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/c) Ministry of Civil Aviation& Housing & Urban Affairs after inaugurating Delhi Air Traffic Service Complex (DATS- Complex) - country's tallest Air Traffic Control tower at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here today.

The inauguration was attended by Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Arun Kumar, DGCA, Shri Anuj Aggarwal, Chairman, Airports Authority of India besides senior officers of AAI and MOCA.

Congratulating the efforts of AAI, Shri Puri said, "The fast-paced growth of Indian Economy is reflected in ever-increasing passenger and cargo traffic of Indian Airports. Civil Aviation sector will be the driver of the Indian economy in the years to come", he added.

Speaking at the event, Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said, " It is the men behind the Machines who are crucial for any operations. We pay tribute to the committed Air Traffic Controllers across who are the unsung heroes crucial in making our flights safe in the skies."

The significant aspects of the DATS- Complex is

-Tallest aerodrome control tower in India at 102 meters and one of the tallest in the world

- provisions for 33 towers and ground controllers position at level 26 and 25 of the control tower.

- Internet protocol-based voice communication system for enhanced VHF coverage in the area of responsibility of a controller.

- Advanced radar and ADS enabled automation system

- Electronic flight stripes in ATC units in places of paper strips

- IP based automatic message switching system with online flight plan filling facility.

- it's built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore which includes the state of the art equipment cost

(With Inputs from PIB)