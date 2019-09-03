RPower inks pact Japan's JERA to set up 750 MW power project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power on Tuesday said it has signed a partnership agreement with Japanese energy major JERA for jointly setting up 750 megawatts (MW) gas-based combined cycle power project (phase-1) at Meghnaghat, Bangladesh. "Reliance Power will hold 51 percent stake, while JERA will hold 49 percent stake in the joint venture company," Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Power said the transaction will result in debt reduction for Reliance Power of Rs 835 crore (USD 116 million) payable to US-Exim. The project will be set up within 36 months of signing the agreements, the company added.

"This joint venture project will give a tremendous boost to the economic and industrial growth of Bangladesh and will enhance the energy security of the country with clean, green and reliable LNG-based power," Reliance Group of Companies Chairman Anil D Ambani said. Shares of Reliance Power were trading 6.48 percent higher at Rs 3.45 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)