Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices fell by Rs 53 to Rs 8,315 per five quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as investors cut their bets in line with weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts mainly put pressure on guar gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for September slipped by Rs 53, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 8,315 per five quintal with an open interest of 21,240 lots. Guar gum for October delivery eased by Rs 59, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 8,420 per five quintal with an open interest of 47,535 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)