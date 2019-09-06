Mega Food Park inaugurated in Telangana to provide jobs and benefit farmers

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries today inaugurated the first Mega Food Park in Telangana promoted by M/s Smart Agro Food Park Pvt. Ltd. at Village Lakkampally, Nandipet Mandal of Nizamabad District, Telangana state. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Rameswar Teli, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Nizamabad, Shri Arvind Dharmapuri, and Shri A. Jeevan Reddy, MLA from Armur constituency of Telangana was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Badal said that the Mega Food Park will leverage an additional investment of about Rs. 250 crore in 22 food processing units in the park and generate a turnover of about Rs. 14000 crore. The Park will also provide direct and indirect employment to 50,000 youth and benefit about 1 lakh farmers. Mega Food parks shall facilitate doubling of farmer's income by 2022 which is a primary agenda of Govt in the field of agriculture.

The Minister said that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the government of India in which all small and marginal farmers will get up to ₹6,000. Telangana government also providing financial support to farmers, ultimately the farmer will be benefitted. Mega Food Parks shall further complement the Govt's scheme by reducing post-harvest losses and hedging the farmer's risk. Mega Food Park shall provide gainful employment to women and hence help support their livelihood, she added.

Neem-coated urea can bring better paddy output, I will discuss with the Agriculture Minister about the Neem–coated urea supply issue in Nizamabad district and I try my best to reach the Neem–coated urea to the farmers of Nizamabad, the minister added.

Smt. Badal also said that the under the Visionary guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Ministry of Food Processing Industries is focusing on boosting the food processing industry so that agriculture sector grows exponentially and becomes a major contributor to doubling the farmer's income and 'Make In India' initiative of the government.

The Mega Food Park Scheme is being implemented in order to give a major impetus to the food processing sector by adding value and reducing food wastage at each stage of the supply chain with particular focus on perishables. Mega Food Parks create modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market with strong forward and backward linkages through a cluster-based approach. Common facilities and enabling infrastructure is created at Central Processing Centre and facilities for primary processing and storage is created near the farm in the form of Primary Processing Centers (PPCs) and Collection Centers (CCs). Under the Scheme, Government of India provides financial assistance up to Rs. 50.00 Crore per Mega Food Park project.

The Smart Agro Mega Food Park will benefit the people of Nizamabad District and the people of nearby Districts of Nirmal, Jagtial, RajannaSircilla Kamareddy of Telangana &Nanded district of Maharashtra state. This Mega Food Park has been set up in 78 acres of land at a cost of Rs. 108.95 crore. The facilities being created by the developer at Central Processing Centre (CPC) of this Mega Food Park include Raw Material Warehouse of 5000 MT, Finished Good Warehouse- 5000 MT, Multi Commodity Cold Storage-5000 MT, Deep Freeze Store-500 MT, Turmeric-Curcumin, Oleoresin Extraction unit-5 MT/Day,QC Laboratory and other related food processing facilities. The Park also has a common administrative building for office and other uses by the entrepreneurs and 3 PPCs at Medak, Gouraram and Nandipethaving facilities for primary processing and storage near the farms.

Hon'ble Minister for Food Processing Industries said that the modern infrastructure for food processing created at Park will benefit the farmers, growers, processors, and consumers of Telangana and adjoining areas immensely and prove to be a big boost to the growth of the food processing sector in the State of Telangana.

Smt. Badal also said that the present government is fully committed to providing an environment that is smooth, transparent and easy for investors wanting to start an enterprise in India and in a bid to make India a resilient food economy and the Food Factory of the World, the government has made Food Processing a major thrust area of 'Make in India'.

