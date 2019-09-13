Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper futures traded higher by Rs 1.15 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 454 per kg on Friday on speculative demand driven by positive global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the current month contract of the metal rose by Rs 1.15 or 0.25 per cent to Rs 454 per kg with trading volume of 4,396 lots in afternoon trade.

The metal for delivery in October was up by 85 paise or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 455.30 per kg in a trading volume of 261 lots. Copper gained 1.3 per cent on Thursday at the London Metal Exchange after US President Donald Trump agreed to hold imposition of increased duties on Chinese imports of USD 250 billion.

The metal, however, softened in domestic spot markets with price edging down to 446.20 per kg.

