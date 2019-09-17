International Development News
UK will work with international partners on response to Saudia Arabia attack

Reuters London
Updated: 17-09-2019 00:34 IST
Britain will work with its international partners on the "widest and most effective" response to an attack on Saudi Arabia at the weekend, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday. A Saudi-led coalition said the attack, which knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and damaged the world's biggest crude processing plant, was carried out with Iranian weapons.

Raab said on Twitter he had spoken with his Saudi, German, French and American counterparts on Monday. "The UK condemns the attack on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. We will work with international partners to forge the widest and most effective response," he said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
