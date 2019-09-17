Amazon opens largest fulfillment centre at Bhiwandi Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI): Ecommerce platform Amazon launched its largest fulfillment centre at Bhiwandi in the neigbouring Thane district. With this, Amazon now has storage capacity of over 6 million cubic feet spread across 14 fulfillment centres in the state, the company said Tuesday.

The new facility has over than 1.5 million cubic feet of storage space and will enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighboring states. "With the new centre, we will create close to 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities over the next year," Amazon said.

************** Hindalco debuts on Dow Jones sustainability index Hindalco Industries has made its entry into the 2019 edition of the Dow Jones sustainability index. The metals flagship, ranked, among the world's top three aluminium companies, is the only one from the country in the category and is among the 12 domestic firms in the index.

The induction into the index is for its success in governance, social and environmental initiatives, the Aditya Birla group said in statement Tuesday. ************** Ahead of festivals, Samsung offers huge discounts, cash-backs Facing slowdown, electronics and home appliances major Samsung has announced discounts up to 25 percent and 15 percent cash-back on its products during the forthcoming festival season.

The company is also offering extended warranties on select phones, and free-standard installations. The company said the 15 percent cashback offer is valid (till October 30) with select debit and credit cards.

Additionally, it is also offering zero down payment EMIs, the company said in a statement. ************** Goair ferries 5t emergency drugs for Maha flood victims Goair has operated five flights to Pune from Delhi, carrying 5 tonne of emergency medicines for the flood affected people in Maharsahtra in as many days.

Emergency medical supplies weighing 5 tonne were flown from Delhi to Pune during the five days from September 12 to support the relief initiative in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, the airline said. ************** Goa to get an extension counter of proposed technology centers Panaji: Industries minister Vishwajit Rane said Goa will get one of the extension centres of the proposed technology centers that the Centre is planning.

The development comes after Rane had a meeting with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi Tuesday. The statement from the minister did not elaborate on the proposed technology centers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)