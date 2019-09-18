Soybean futures decline on low demand

Soybean prices fell by Rs 10 to Rs 3,695 per quintal at futures trade on Wednesday amid sluggish demand as investors were off-loading their holdings. On the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, soybean delivery for October contract slipped by Rs 10, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 3,695 per quintal with a business turnover of 43,200 open interest lots.

For November delivery, the contract fell by Rs 12, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 3,640 per quintal with an open interest of 50,920 lots. According to traders, the prices of soybean fell at futures trade due to tepid demand and sell-off by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)