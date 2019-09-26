SpiceJet to launch 46 new flights from next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet announced on Thursday expansion of its domestic network, adding 46 new direct flights to various destinations over a period of time in the winter schedule, which commences from October 27. Besides, the airline, in a release, also announced the launch of Rajkot as its 54th destination, with a direct flight services from here to Gujarat's fourth-largest city.

The new services include Pune-Jodhpur, Chennai- Durgapur (under Udan scheme), Mumbai-Jodhpur, Bengaluru- Guwahati, Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Jaipur, Vijayawada- Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad-Aurangabad sectors, among others, said the release. In addition, SpiceJet will also launch flight services between ChennaiPatna, AhmedabadJodhpur and Surat- Udaipur sectors, it said.

We announce the launch of 46 new domestic flights and the addition of Rajkot as our 54th domestic destination. As we add newer cities and flights to our network, our focus remains firmly on connecting the unconnected parts of the country. "We are bullish on the growth potential of the country's smaller cities and towns and see great demand on the routes we have announced," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

In addition, SpiceJet will also scale up operations on the some of the routes by adding frequencies as well as re- instate services on the Bengaluru-Varanasi route, the release added. The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737s NG and Bombardier Q400s on the new routes, it said.

With the new flights, passengers from cities such as Rajkot, Aurangabad, Jodhpur, Varanasi, Shirdi, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, among others, will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJets domestic as well as international network, the airline added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)