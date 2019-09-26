US STOCKS-Futures edge higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as positive comments from China on U.S. trade talks put a cap on this week's politically driven selling.

Shares in one of this year's market success stories, Beyond Meat, surged another 11% as it added McDonald's Corp to the list of clients for its plant-based patties. The S&P 500 fell as much 1.1% on Tuesday on news that U.S. Democrats were planning an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, but recovered on Wednesday after Trump hinted at a sooner-than-expected trade deal with China. The benchmark index closed about 1.4% shy of its record high hit in late-July.

Beijing said on Thursday it was in close communication with the United States and was preparing to make progress with their trade talks in October. "President Trump has a habit of changing his tune when it comes to China, so some traders might remain skeptical of the remarks," CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden said in a note to clients.

"We have heard this sort of commentary before, and it hasn't always worked out, but the mood is upbeat nonetheless." Investors are also eyeing a final reading of U.S. economic growth for the second quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) that is expected to remain unchanged from initial estimates. Data on weekly jobless claims is also due at the same time.

Trade-sensitive chipmakers rose in premarket trading, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Nvidia Corp up between 0.1% and 0.5%. Micron is set to report its quarterly results later in the day. At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.02%.

Facebook Inc slipped 1% as a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of the social media company. Leisure cruise operator Carnival Corp dropped 2.4% before the release of its quarterly results.

