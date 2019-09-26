Boeing, FAA misjudged pilot response to 737 MAX trouble: government report

New York, Sep 26 (AFP) Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration misjudged how pilots would react to multiple alerts and alarms as they encountered trouble when flying the 737 MAX, a government report said Thursday. The FAA needs to adopt a more realistic view of how pilots react under such scenarios as they certify planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The report from the independent government agency comes more than six months after the 737 MAX was grounded globally following two fatal crashes. (AFP) PMS

