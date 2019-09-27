International Development News
Development News Edition
UPDATE 1-Trump officials weigh limits on U.S. portfolio flows into China- Bloomberg

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:35 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

White House officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. portfolio flows into China, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-27/us-china-trade-war-latest-us-weighs-limits-on-portfolio-inflows on Friday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

Trump Officials are also considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, a Bloomberg reporter separately said in a tweet. Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Oct. 10 in Washington, CNBC had reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the talks.

COUNTRY : United States
