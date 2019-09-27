UPDATE 1-Trump officials weigh limits on U.S. portfolio flows into China- Bloomberg

White House officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. portfolio flows into China, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-27/us-china-trade-war-latest-us-weighs-limits-on-portfolio-inflows on Friday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

Trump Officials are also considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, a Bloomberg reporter separately said in a tweet. Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Oct. 10 in Washington, CNBC had reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the talks.

Also Read: Kenya targets officials' overseas trips in "brutal" spending cuts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)