UK can leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal, Javid says

The United Kingdom can leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal despite a law that demands the prime minister ask for a Brexit delay if there is no agreement, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

When asked if a no-deal was possible, Javid told the BBC: "Yes it is. It's not our preferred outcome. We are working incredibly hard to get a deal by October 31."

"But if we do not manage to do that, we do still need to leave the EU on that date - we cannot have any more dither and delay, and we will leave if we have to, without a deal, on October 31," Javid said. He said he thought he knew how that was possible given the law.

