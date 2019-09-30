International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK can leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal, Javid says

Reuters London
Updated: 30-09-2019 12:57 IST
UK can leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal, Javid says

Image Credit: Flickr

The United Kingdom can leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal despite a law that demands the prime minister ask for a Brexit delay if there is no agreement, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

When asked if a no-deal was possible, Javid told the BBC: "Yes it is. It's not our preferred outcome. We are working incredibly hard to get a deal by October 31."

"But if we do not manage to do that, we do still need to leave the EU on that date - we cannot have any more dither and delay, and we will leave if we have to, without a deal, on October 31," Javid said. He said he thought he knew how that was possible given the law.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-UK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019