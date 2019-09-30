Govt welcomes inputs made by stakeholders in talks to revive economy

Government has met with the country's independent power producers as well as coal producers in an ongoing process aimed at reviving the economy.

"Government recognizes that reviving the economy and placing it on an upward trajectory is critical," said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

This as the Ministries of Mineral Resources and Energy, Public Enterprises and Trade Industry met with the industry in a two-day meeting that concluded on Friday.

"The meetings form part of government's ongoing engagements with stakeholders to discuss the state of the economy and the role of electricity in contributing to economic growth in key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, and energy," said the DMRE.

The department said government welcomes inputs and commitments made by the various stakeholders in the discussions, which considered security and reliability of electricity supply, the sustainability of the sectors and that of the economy.

"The role players, have committed to engage further and create working mechanisms to take these discussions forward in a positive and collaborative manner. Sustained economic growth will go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by key sectors of the economy and the people of South Africa."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)