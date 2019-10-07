Teleperformance Group Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Strategic Acquisition

As Teleperformance Group, celebrates the first anniversary of their landmark acquisition of Intelenet Global Services. It has noticeably evolved from a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to delivering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions.

Teleperformance has been on a journey from being a CX company to the Integrated Business Services group over the past few years, delivering simpler, faster and safer operations for leading global brands.

With a unique focus on a High-Tech, High-Touch approach, the Group is effectively able to support businesses in a rapidly evolving digital landscape by integrating innovative technologies such as RPA (Robotics Process Automation) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) with an emphasis on empathy and human touch, positively impacting operational efficiency and the overall performance of all teams.

Bhupender Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Digital Integrated Business Services, comments: "The acquisition of Intelenet was an important step last year. In addition to adding to its geographical footprint and global strength, this move augmented Teleperformance's capabilities in core value-added areas related to digital processes, automation and AI, alongside strengths in back-office solutions. It provided Teleperformance Group with the critical mass to establish digitally integrated business services (D.I.B.S.) and transformation solutions which, coupled with a High-Tech, High-Touch approach and lean six sigma discipline creates what is currently a unique client offering globally.

He adds, "Over the past 12 months, the acquisition has been an important catalyst in expediting our transformative journey and we are working on empowering all regions of Teleperformance with D.I.B.S. capabilities. At the same time, Intelenet's clients and staff have also benefited from and appreciated the wider global footprint, scale, and capabilities of Teleperformance. This has truly been a case of one plus one being greater than two."

Teleperformance believes that it has a positive role to play in communities. Its mission is to create opportunities and value for clients, customers, and employees. Teleperformance has over 300,000 employees in 80 countries who speak more than 265 languages and is regularly recognized by industry bodies for its diverse workforce. In 2018, ten Teleperformance Group subsidiaries – representing 70 percent of total personnel – were honored with awards from the Great Place to Work® Institute.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice in the market, with programs spanning employee wellbeing, effective engagement, re-skilling, learning and development.

Bhupender Singh comments: "Our commitment to develop our people through effective training, coaching, empowerment and providing them with growth opportunities is part of our DNA and is a critical element of our competitive edge and our market leadership position."

