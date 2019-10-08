International Development News
Iraq names new head for its state grain buying agency - sources, document

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 08-10-2019 10:28 IST
Iraq names new head for its state grain buying agency - sources, document

Iraq, a major Middle East wheat and rice importer, has replaced the head of its state grain buying agency, government sources and a document showed on Tuesday. Naeem al-Maksousi was replaced with Hassanein Mehdi Elwan, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Iraq's grain board is responsible for wheat and rice purchases to supply for the country's large food rationing program.

COUNTRY : Iraq
