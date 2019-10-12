Saudi Arabia says it received distress message from damaged Iranian tanker -SPA

Saudi Arabia said it received a distress message on Friday from a damaged Iranian tanker in the Red Sea but the vessel kept moving and switched off its transponder before it could provide assistance, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

SPA said the Sabiti tanker did not respond to any communications from the Saudi authorities. Saudi Arabia was committed to the security and safety of navigation and international laws, it said.

Also Read: Human rights briefing updates on Egypt, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)