Azul SA:

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS SOME OF ITS AIRBUS A220 PLANES HAVE RETURNED TO SERVICE AFTER BEING GROUNDED FOR SAFETY INSPECTIONS

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS EXPECTS FULL SERVICE TO BE RESUMED FROM THURSDAY AFTER GROUNDING PLANES FOR CHECKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: Pakistan asks 18 int'l airlines to stop use of plastic cutlery on flights

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)