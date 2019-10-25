International Development News
FTSE 100 eases after four sessions of gains

UK blue-chips eased from a near one-month high on Friday but was still headed for its best weekly performance in nine months as a tug of war between the parliament and its leader over Brexit knocked the pound and boosted exporter stocks. The FTSE 100 was a tad bit lower by 0708 GMT, while an index of midcaps dipped 0.1%, with losses led by a 14% plunge in Synthomer shares after the polymer maker issued a profit warning.

Blue-chips received support from WPP, the world's biggest ad firm, and Barclays that added 5% and 2%, respectively, after they updated the markets on their third-quarter performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

