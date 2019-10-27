Foreign tour operators exploring avenues of Kerala tourism

To tap the tourism potential of Kerala, 45 foreign tour operators from 30 countries are on a tour of the state for 12 days. The trip was part of the Bekal-Kovalam international ambassadors tour which began here on October 25 and the operators were currently in Malabar.

The tour was organised by Ayurveda Promotion Society (APS), in association with the Centre-state tourism departments and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC). The operators would visit Kozhikode, Kottakkal, Cheruthuruthy, Ernakulam, Kumarakom, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kovalam to assess the possibilities of Ayurveda tourism, a press release from the tourism department said.

The trip was inaugurated by regional director of Tourism India Sanjay Shrivatsa at Bekal near here. The visitors, all representatives of global tour operators from non-native English-speaking countries, arrived at the Kannur international airport on October 24 and had met local tour operators in a business-to-business meet conducted here..

