Zimbabwe's central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

  Reuters
  Harare
  Updated: 29-10-2019 18:28 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:21 IST
Zimbabwe's central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

John Mangudya said the new currency would consist of 5 dollar notes and 2 dollar coins and would be introduced gradually to prevent driving up inflation.

