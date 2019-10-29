Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins
Zimbabwe's central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.
John Mangudya said the new currency would consist of 5 dollar notes and 2 dollar coins and would be introduced gradually to prevent driving up inflation.
Also Read: Brazil's central bank president says wants to boost private capital- FT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- central bank
- Zimbabwe
- central bank governor