International Development News
Development News Edition

IndiGo seeks employees support amid biggest quarterly loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:36 IST
IndiGo seeks employees support amid biggest quarterly loss
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday sought the "support" of its employees following its biggest quarterly loss in the September quarter, saying that it will have to deal with the "weakening" revenue environment going forward. Hit by higher costs related to the operating lease liabilities, IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore in the September quarter as against a net loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"We will be dealing with the weakening revenue environment with a sharper focus on cost for which we seek your support. Operationally, we should continue our focus on safety, our on-time performance and on delivering a courteous, hassle-free service," IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said in a communication to employees. He, however, said that the carrier has a "very strong" balance sheet, which allows it to remain committed to the growth strategy and expansion and a firm order with Airbus 300 new A320neo family aircraft was a part of the growth plans.

Citing two accounting issues as the reason for the record loss, Dutta said that the airline was estimating a reasonable financial performance with an expected 5.7 percent growth in unit revenue and unit costs better by around 1.5 percent. "But then we had to deal with two accounting issues," he added.

"As a result of these accounting adjustments, our reported unit revenue performance was not affected and remained strong at a 5.7 percent increase but our unit costs instead of being better by 1.5 percent, now had a reported worsening of 2.8 percent," he added. Moreover, the July-September is always a weak one for the industry, he said.

Earlier, the airline announced that it has placed a firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, comprising A320neos, A321neos and A321XLRs. "We have more growth opportunities than we can meet with our existing fleet of aircraft. As we spread our wings and add more destinations, we need to extend the range of our operations and that is why we have added the A321XLR aircraft to our aircraft order," Dutta said in the communication.

This new order further reaffirms Indigo's commitment to the long-term development of affordable air transportation in the country and overseas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers visit Kashmir as stone pelting protests resume

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday began the first visit by a foreign delegation to Indian Kashmir since New Delhi revoked the regions autonomy in August, and stone-throwing protests resumed after a weeks-long lull, officials said.Local re...

T'gana woman forest official attacked during anti-encroachment

A woman forest official was injured in an attack by a group of people when she and her colleagues tried to remove an alleged illegal plantation on forest land in Mancherial district on Tuesday, in the second such incident in recent months. ...

CEC reviews progress of projects implemented under OMBADC

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee CEC on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the projects being implemented in the state under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation OMBADC. The five-member CEC team hea...

BRIEF-Aramco Struggling To Land Cornerstone Investors For IPO - CNBC Reporter Tweet Citing DJ

Oct 29 Reuters - ARAMCO STRUGGLING TO LAND CORNERSTONE INVESTORS FOR IPO - CNBC REPORTER TWEET CITING DJ Source text httpbit.ly2MXqPVt Further company coverageAlso Read Equities flat as investors keep bets low, metal scrips decline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019