U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction-Kushner
The United States and China have come to an understanding of the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday.
Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, told a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "have made a fabulous deal" with Beijing.
"I think people understand the president, that he's firm, they know that he's going to make the decisions that he thinks are right, and I think ultimately that we've come to an understanding with China now on where we want to head," Kushner said.
