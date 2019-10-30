International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-FTSE down most in 10 days as UK heads for election, BP slides

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 00:12 IST
UPDATE 3-FTSE down most in 10 days as UK heads for election, BP slides
Image Credit: Pixabay

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits. Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a "phase one" trade agreement between Washington and Beijing may not be signed next month, aggravating pessimism over the U.S.-China trade war.

The FTSE 100 dipped 0.3%, its biggest daily drop in ten days, pulling back from the previous session's near one-month high. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2%. Oil major BP was the biggest drag on the main bourse, sliding 4.2% after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter earnings on the back of weaker oil prices and lower production.

"Stock markets in Europe are largely in the red this afternoon as the feelgood factor from the Brexit delay has been replaced by the caution of a possible general election in the UK," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. "Elections can be risky... the Conservatives are polling well ahead of the Labour Party but traders have learned not to rely on opinion polls given the events of the past three years, hence why equities are down." While the European Union on Monday agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months, much remained unclear as lawmakers argued over how, when or even if the UK should leave the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will again push for a general election, which the Labour party said it would now back as a no-deal Brexit was off the table. Investors are also awaiting the conclusion of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to boost a slowing economy amid an ongoing trade war with China.

"We expect a pickup in global growth in the next six to 12 months, yet see limits to how much monetary easing can be delivered in the near term," BlackRock analysts said. "Monetary policy is no cure for the weaker growth and firmer inflation pressures that may result from sustained trade tensions."

Financial companies, whose margins would be under pressure in a low interest rate scenario, were the second biggest sector-wide drag on the FTSE 100 as they tumbled 1% to their lowest level in two weeks. Royal Mail skidded 5% - its steepest one-day drop in three months - to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral'.

Online trading platform Plus500 jumped 5.3% after reporting a rise in customer additions and revenue for the third quarter as macro events drove strong trading.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 on track for fourth session of gains

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdads central Tahrir Square on Tuesday for a fifth day, angered by reports of security forces killing demonstrators in the city of Kerbala and the prime ministers refusal to call early elections.I...

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart story – How media create rumors on ex-Twilight stars

The union of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series.Recently, Robert Pattinson was questioned if having Kris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019