PTC India Q2 net marginally up at Rs 201.35 cr

PTC India on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 201.35 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 197.95 crore a year ago. Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,235.66 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 from Rs 5,095.87 crore last year, it said in a BSE filing.

However, the company said its standalone net profit grew by 41 per cent to Rs 134.90 crore in the second quarter from Rs 95.69 crore earlier. The company's electricity trade volumes stood at 21,812 million units (MU) in second quarter as compared to 22,143 MUs a year ago.

"Mixed trends in the demand and power procurement patterns of the DISCOMS did not significantly impact our volume and earning numbers. The expected seasonal surge in power demand, generally witnessed in the latter part of the quarter, did not materialize this year. "However, contributions from our medium term and cross border business segments countervailed the depressed short term volumes and earnings," PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said.

