International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat on mixed earnings; all eyes on Fed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street flat on mixed earnings; all eyes on Fed
Image Credit: pixbay.com

U.S. stock indexes treaded water on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed corporate reports in the thick of earnings season while bracing for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

Shares of General Electric Co jumped 11.5% after the industrial conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates and raised its cash forecast for the year. Yum Brands Inc shed 9.5% and was among the top decliners on the benchmark index as the KFC owner missed quarterly profit expectations.

The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to counter any fallout from a protracted U.S.-China trade war on the domestic economy. The interest rate sensitive banking sub-sector fell 0.79%. Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with losses in the financial sector weighing the most.

The Fed decision is due at 2 p.m. ET followed by a news conference from Chair Jerome Powell. Traders have fully priced in a quarter percentage point rate cut, up from a nearly 40% chance a month earlier. Hopes of a rate cut and optimism around trade talks had pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to record highs in the last two sessions.

"The (rate) cut expected today is largely baked in but the question is if the Fed uses this as an opportunity to pause and assess whether the easing that has taken place has had the desired effect," said Mike Loewengart, vice president, investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial Corp. "All indications are that they have. So it would not be surprising to see the Fed taking a pause from this point," Loewengart added.

A Commerce Department report showed U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports, further allaying financial market fears of a recession. More than half of the S&P 500 companies have posted quarterly results so far, of which 74.1% have beaten profit estimates. Still, analysts are expecting a 1.6% drop in third-quarter earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of tech giant Apple Inc and social media company Facebook Inc fell ahead of their earnings reports after markets close. At 11:08 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.61 points, or 0.02%, at 27,078.03, the S&P 500 was down 1.16 points, or 0.04%, at 3,035.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.94 points, or 0.04%, at 8,273.91.

Among other stocks, Johnson & Johnson rose 2% as the company said 15 new tests found no asbestos in a bottle of baby powder that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says tested positive for trace amounts of asbestos. FDA said it stands by its finding. Mattel Inc surged nearly 18% after the U.S. toymaker reported a surprise jump in quarterly revenue on higher demand for newer models of its flagship Barbie brand and dolls based on Korean pop-sensation BTS.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 40 new lows.

Also Read: Logistics conglomerate UPS starts operating flight on Delhi-Cologne route

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...

Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and ...

Cyclone Maha to cross Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours

Two cyclonic storms are brewing in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019