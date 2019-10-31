International Development News
Development News Edition

Fiat Chrysler write-offs push it into net loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:07 IST
Fiat Chrysler write-offs push it into net loss
Image Credit: Flickr

Italian-US automaker Fiat Chrysler, in talks to merge with French rival PSA, on Thursday posted a 179 million euro (USD 200 million) loss in its third quarter, due to write-offs in Europe related to restructuring. In Europe, where net revenues fell 6 percent in the three months to September 30, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) has been cutting under-performing brands and restructuring.

In North America, however, a key market whose brands include Jeep, Dodge, and Ram, adjusted margins improved to 10.6 percent, helped by better pricing, industrial efficiencies and better-managed stock at dealerships. "Changes to our product portfolio plans are central to our strategy to improve performance in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and Maserati," Chief Executive Mike Manley said in a statement.

The company was on track to deliver its full-year outlook, Manley said. The company is targeting an adjusted profit of 6.7 billion euros, flat with 2018. On an adjusted basis, FCA posted a profit of 1.9 million euros in the third quarter. Overall revenue fell 1 percent in the quarter to 27.3 billion euros.

On Wednesday, FCA confirmed that it was in talks to merge with PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel, to create a company with combined sales of nearly 170 billion euros that would become the world's fourth-largest automaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the Souths military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock. The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the ...

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Halloween party protests

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up masked anti-government protesters mingling with Halloween revellers in fancy dress near the upmarket club district of Lan Kwai Fong on Thursday after a standoff lasting hours. Police also used tea...

Soccer-England players to wear legacy numbers for 1,000th game

Englands players will wear legacy numbers on their shirts and former captains and members of the 1966 World Cup winning team will be invited to Wembley to celebrate the nations 1,000th international when Montenegro visit on Nov. 14. All pla...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism, and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019