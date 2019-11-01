International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Jobs data, trade progress boost S&P, Nasdaq to records

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:57 IST
US STOCKS-Jobs data, trade progress boost S&P, Nasdaq to records
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the S&P hit an intraday record for the fourth time this week after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing lessened concerns about slowing global growth.

Job growth slowed less than forecast in October, as a drag from a strike at General Motors was made up for in other areas of the labor market, while job gains in the prior two months were stronger than previously thought. "It's really good. The market should like it because obviously with the GM strike, manufacturing being affected by that, it is a very nice report and one people should be pretty excited about overall," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

The strong jobs number helped overshadow a report that showed the manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight month. Along with the S&P's new high, the Nasdaq topped its July intraday record after both indexes closed out October with their best monthly performance since June as quarterly earnings have come in stronger than anticipated and U.S.-China trade rhetoric has appeared productive.

Prior to the jobs report, the sentiment was supported by data showing China manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in October, easing concerns about a slowdown in demand from the world's second-largest economy as a result of U.S. tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250.48 points, or 0.93%, to 27,296.71, the S&P 500 gained 24.68 points, or 0.81%, to 3,062.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.29 points, or 0.88%, to 8,365.65.

U.S.-China trade news remained supportive for stocks, as Beijing's state-media Xinhua News Agency reported the two countries have "reached consensus on principles." Earlier, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the "phase one" trade pact with China appeared in good shape. About 76% of the 356 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beaten profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

However, profit growth forecasts for the next four quarters have been revised lower, even as expectations for a decline in third-quarter earnings have shrunk to 0.8% from 2.2% at the start of October. Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 2.70% after it beat recently lowered third-quarter profit expectations. The energy sector gained 2.29% as the best-performing S&P sector, and oil prices jumped on trade deal progress.

Qorvo Inc jumped 19.71% after the Apple supplier announced a $1 billion share buy-back plan and forecast third-quarter revenue above expectations. But Pinterest Inc plunged 16.39% after the online scrapbook company missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Arista Networks Inc slumped 24.80% after the cloud infrastructure supplier forecast current-quarter revenue much below Wall Street expectations. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.53-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.00-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 99 new highs and 31 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Warriors' Curry out at least three months after surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and could miss more than three months. The Warriors announced Friday afternoon they would update Currys status in three months, confirming Dr. Steve...

UK police say they believe all truck death victims were Vietnamese

British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London last week were Vietnamese.At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Viet...

ANALYSIS-Chile urged not to lose environmental steam after cancelling UN talks

Chiles decision to quit as host of Decembers U.N climate talks, to focus on dealing with violent social protests, has undermined the Latin American nations efforts to craft a green, progressive image on the world stage, environmentalists sa...

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday. Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019