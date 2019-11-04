International Development News
Himachal CM reviews preparations for Global Investors' Meet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday chaired a meeting with senior state government officials in connection with the preparations for the Global Investors' Meet to be held on November 7 and 8 at Dharamshala. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 on November 7, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over its closing ceremony on November 8. Apart from this, many senior Union ministers will also participate in the mega event.

Thakur said the investors' meet is being organised for the first time so there should be no shortage in its preparations. He directed to maintain cleanliness in Dharamshala city and pay special attention to beautification. He directed that proper arrangements should be made for the stay of 209 foreign delegates attending the conference so that they do not face any inconvenience. The chief minister asked to make the exhibition on this occasion attractive and informative.

Thakur said eight sessions would be held during the conference and in addition separate meetings would be held with entrepreneurs. During this two-day conference, there should not be any inconvenience to common citizens, especially patients, elderly and students, he said. "Proper arrangements should be made for the smooth operation of traffic so that people did not face trouble.”

The chief minister also visited police ground, the venue of the meet and gave necessary directions. Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Department Manoj Kumar gave detailed information to Thakur regarding the preparations for the event.

Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district Rakesh Prajapati informed that extensive arrangements have been made for the stay of special guests. As many as 1,200 rooms have been arranged for them in Dharamshala and effective steps have also been taken for smooth traffic system, he said.

Prajapati further said that 125 liaison officers have been appointed along with foreign representatives and other VIPs. He informed that special efforts have been made for beautification of Dharamshala. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Bikram Singh; MLAs Rokash Pathania, Arun Kumar and Ravi Dhiman; Chief Secretary Srikanth Baldi; Additional Chief Secretaries Anil Khachi, Ram Subhag Singh, Sanjay Kumar and R D Dhiman, among others.

