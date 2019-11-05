International Development News
Hong Kong stocks extend gains on policy support, trade hopes

  • Reuters
  • Hong Kong
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:11 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:02 IST
Hong Kong stocks extend gains on policy support, trade hopes
Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, helped by hopes of more stimulus to arrest cooling growth on the mainland and the island city and signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.5%, to 27,683.40, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6%, to 10,877.63. ** Both indexes gained for the fourth day in a row.

** China's central bank cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility loans on Tuesday for the first time since early 2016, as policymakers work to prop up a slowing economy hit by weaker demand at home and abroad. ** Analysts said the cut, while modest, maybe a sign the central bank is turning more proactive and is looking to ease investor worries that higher inflation will prevent it from delivering fresh stimulus measures.

** The cut came after a private survey showed China's services sector activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in October as new orders slowed and business confidence hit a 15-month low. ** On the island city, business activity in the private sector fell to its weakest in 21 years in October, weighed down by anti-government protests and softening global demand, according to an IHS Markit survey published on Tuesday.

** That could prompt the island's government to take further stimulative measures to bolster faltering growth. ** Developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks remained in focus, with China pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday.

** Global trade barriers must be removed, and countries should uphold basic multilateral trade principles while standing firm against protectionism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.76%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0015 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.41% firmer than the previous close of 7.0305. ** About 1.75 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 123.1% of the market's 30-day moving average of 1.42 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.78 billion.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.73% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 442.35 per kg in futures trade after participants raised their positions amid pick-up in demand in spot market.On the Multi commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November contracts was ...

Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards after facing flak over changing its name. The Andhra Chief Minister ordered to immediately cancel the...

Trump plugs son's book while accusing Bidens of self-dealing

President Donald Trump has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of major ethical lapses and railed against Bidens son for allegedly profiting off his fathers office. But on Monday, Trump used his Twitter feed to publicize a new book by h...

