Russia's Transneft put forward for 2020-2022 privatisation programme

  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:24 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:24 IST
Russia's finance ministry would like to make Transneft, Russian Railways, Aeroflot , Rosseti and Rushydro part of the 2020-2022 national privatisation programme, a ministry official said on Wednesday.

Russia's finance ministry would like the government's stakes in these companies to be reduced to 50% plus one share, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said.

Pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russian Railways would be privatised no earlier than in 2021, he said.

Also Read: France closely monitoring talks between PSA and Fiat Chrysler - finance ministry source

