International Development News
Development News Edition

China stocks close at 1-week low on doubts over tariff rollback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:26 IST
China stocks close at 1-week low on doubts over tariff rollback
Image Credit: PxHere

China shares reversed gains to end lower on Friday as a Reuters report suggesting White House officials opposed rolling back tariffs on Beijing raised uncertainty around the first phase of a trade deal. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.5% at 2,964.18, the lowest close since November 1. The index inched up 0.2% from the previous week. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was also down 0.5% on Friday, but gained 0.5% for the week. ** CSI300's financial sector sub-index fell 1%, the consumer staples sector lost 0.2% and the real estate index was down 0.8%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.3%. ** Shares were pressured as multiple sources told Reuters on Thursday the plan to cancel tariffs faces fierce internal opposition in the White House and from outside advisers. ** On Thursday, U.S. and Chinese officials said the two countries will roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed. ** Stocks had also rebounded briefly in late morning trade after data showed China's exports and imports contracted less than expected in October, providing some relief for the export-reliant economy. ** Global index provider MSCI said on Thursday Chinese A-shares will rise to a weight of 4.1% in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, up from 2.55% currently, as it implements the final step of the market's weight increase in the benchmark. ** MSCI will also add a list of Chinese mid-caps as planned, the index provider said in a statement following its November semi-annual index review. ** The latest round of inclusions will bring $7 billion of passive inflows, with $3.6 billion going to large caps and $3.3 billion to other added shares, Zhang He, an Asia Pacific index research analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in a note. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.3%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 18.9% and the CSI300 has risen almost 32%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.2% this month. ** About 14.97 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 13.70 billion. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

Also Read: Two truck drivers killed by terrorists in JK's Shopian; another injured, one missing: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

The National Commission for Women NCW on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week. In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police ...

Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

Moscow Russia, Nov 8 SputnikANI The Russian Federal Security Service FSB has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State ISIS terrorist group who had gathered at least 10 million r...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam

European shares opened lower on Friday, halting a week-long rally after mixed signals on U.S.-China trade left investors uncertain on whether the two sides are really getting close to signing a deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019